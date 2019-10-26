Easy win for midget Cowichan Bulldogs

Forfeit means Cowichan misses out on one last chance to iron things out

The good news is that the midget Cowichan Bulldogs claimed a win in their regular-season finale against the Richmond Raiders on Sunday.

The bad news is that they didn’t get to play any football, as the Raiders had to forfeit the game, a rare move for a home team.

“I was surprised, actually,” Cowichan head coach Tim Maertz said. “I was hoping to play one more game before playoffs so we could iron some things out.”

The Bulldogs finish the regular season with two wins and six losses, and will watch from the sidelines this weekend while the rest of the league wraps up. Cowichan will play either the Victoria Spartans or Comox Raiders in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 3. Maertz is taking a positive view of the additional week to rest. The Bulldogs are hoping to get one or two players back from injuries and other circumstances before the playoffs.

“The way I’m looking at it, Comox [or Victoria] still has to play this week,” Maertz said. “They don’t get a bye like we do.”