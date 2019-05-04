Easter ball game brings Latremouille cousins to Little Fort

A ball game on Easter weekend was well attended by cousins of the Latremouille family in the community of Little

Fort, and a good time was had by all.

Pictured (l-r) back row; Jack Hansen, Matt Hansen Jr., Brad Denton, Matt Hansen Sr., Adam Clark, Tanner Kosowan, Gavin Lawerence, Mitchell Hansen, Luke Everett, Madison Kozak, Samantha Boulton, Jason Faulkner, and Jake Hansen. Middle row; Callie Hansen, Jhonny Vasquez, Diane Bell, Jordan Lawerence, Quentin Clark, Alex Clark, Rob Hansen, Ted Hansen, and Dean Hansen. Front row; Molly Lawerence, Andrew Denton, Grace Lawerence, Mitchell Denton, and Miranda Kozak.

Barb Denton photo:

