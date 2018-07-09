East Kootenay Xtreme win home tournament

The East Kootenay Xtreme women’s fastball team hosted a four-team tournament over the weekend and ended up coming in first place.

Playing at the Kinsmen Quad Ball fields, the competitive women’s tournament featured the Xtreme, the Elkford Glory Daze, an Okanagan-based team called ‘LNG Dreams’ and another Cranbrook team playing under the name ‘Cranbrook Regulars’.

The two local teams kicked off the tournament against each other and tied 6-6 on Saturday morning. LNG Dreams then beat Elkford 10-8, while the Xtreme won their second game 7-3 over Elkord. The ‘Regulars’ then pulled off the largest victory of the weekend, defeating LNG Dreams 19-2. They followed it up with a 12-5 win over Glory Days, before the Xtreme beat LNG 11-8.

Both finishing the round robin with 2-0-1 records, the Cranbrook teams had to earn their way into the championship game in semi-final matches. Eliminating their visitors on Saturday morning, the Xtreme and ‘Regulars’ had a rematch to put a wrap on the weekend. While both teams were visibly tired from a full weekend of fastball, they played to a competitive, back-and-forth game that was eventually won by the Xtreme.

The Xtreme had previously placed well at two larger away tournaments earlier in the summer, coming in third place in Sicamous and winning the Calgary Women’s Fastball Association Classic championship.

The final home games of the year for the Xtreme were well attended, with plenty of family, friends and fans taking in all the action over the weekend. The team will close their season following the B.C. Provincial Senior Championship at the end of the month in Richmond.