East Kootenay AA evaluation hockey camp at Kimberley Civic Centre this weekend

The ice is in at the Kimberley Civic Centre and local hockey players are lacing up the skates.

This weekend the first evaluation camp and try outs is on the schedule. The East Kootenay AA Evaluation Camp runs August 16 through 18. This camp is for Midget and Bantam players from the East Kootenay, for the regional team that plays out of Kimberley.

If you’ve been missing hockey, drop by the Civic Centre this weekend. Friday begins with registration and then skills sessions from 5:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Saturday begins with a Midget/Bantam goalie session at 9 am., then the Midgets are on ice, including a practice game at 12:45 p.m. There will be fitness testing in the afternoon on the concourse and another ice session then practice game at 7:30 p.m.

There will be one more game Sunday at 9 a.m., then on ice sessions followed by exit interviews for Midgets and Bantam players.

The public is invited to watch any session.

The Kimberley Dynamiter camp is scheduled for August 30, 31 and September 1.