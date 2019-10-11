Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon coming soon

Registration for the 2020 Wasa Triathlon opens on October 18, 2019. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Gerrick Sports-hosted event, which takes place at Wasa Lake Park on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, 14, 2020. To register, visit zone4.ca.
A press release from triathlon organizers says that there are a few new things to look forward to for the 20th year including duathlons, a different start time for the TriKids races and a “fun twist”.
Duathlon options have been added to both the sprint and standard distances. Schedule changes will allow younger racers to start later, which should equate to a warmer air temperature compared to previous years’ 10am start.
The “fun twist” for next year includes the chance to become a ‘Wasa Warrior’ by competing in both the sprint triathlon and the standard triathlon.
Sprint events have been moved to Saturday at 8 a.m., while TriKids events will start at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Other standard events will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Organizers of the event say there are many benefits to the schedule changes including:
– more event options
– participants can race, support friends and family and volunteer for other events
– youth can spectate before racing and enjoy warmer temperatures
– take on a bigger challenge by racing both days
– Pick up your race bag on Friday in Cranbrook and enjoy an outdoor social event at Gerrick Sports with food and music
– Saturday athletes will get to enjoy a brunch, Sunday athletes will enjoy a lunch, and non-racers will be able to purchase meal tickets
– separate award presentations after the events, which means an earlier overall finish time
– easier to volunteer when not racing, and shorter shift options for volunteers
– spend the weekend enjoying the beautiful Kootenay and Wasa area
corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter