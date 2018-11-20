Early bird rates for Nordic skiing

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club invites the pubic to come ski this winter. There are recreational and racing programs for children, youth and adults.

Photo supplied

Early bird rates for programs are available until Nov. 30.

FMI: strathconanordics.com or find the club on Facebook.