Early bird rates for Nordic skiing

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club offers early bird rates for programs until Nov. 30. The club has recreational and racing programs for children, youth and adults. Photo supplied

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club invites the pubic to come ski this winter. There are recreational and racing programs for children, youth and adults.

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club invites the pubic to come ski this winter. There are recreational and racing programs for children, youth and adults.

Early bird rates for programs are available until Nov. 30.

FMI: strathconanordics.com or find the club on Facebook.

