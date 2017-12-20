Eagles pick up win over Wranglers

Eric Bertuzzi takes control of the puck during the Sicamous Eagles home game versus the Kamloops Storm on Sunday, Dec. 17.Image credit: Sharon Thibodeau photo

The Sicamous Eagles rounded up a win in a wild weekend at home and away.

The fun began Friday night with the Eagles hosting the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Despite a long road trip made longer on account of bus issues that wound up delaying the game a by a half hour, the Wranglers started strong, lighting up the board in the first three minutes of first period. They followed that up with a power-play conversion at 11:06. A couple minutes later, Sicamous added a single off Trysten Brookman’s stick, assisted by Sean Moleschi and Colton Yaremko.

Second period saw both teams add a goal, the Eagles’ marker potted by Eric Bertuzzi off Yaremko and Brookman.

The Eagles gave a markedly stronger offensive in the third. Noah Paterson added a single on the power play at 13:01,assisted by Tyler Collens and Yaremko. Just over a minute later, Jordan Sheasgreen added a single for Sicamous off Breckin Erichuk and Aaron Plessis.

Final tally: Sicamous 4, 100 Mile 3.

Koltin Dodge working between the pipes for Sicamous received the game’s first star after stopping 33 shots on net.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Eagles were in Kamloops where they faced a 5-2 drubbing by the Storm.

The Kamloops team started strong but found a formidable defence on the Sicamous end with Dodge back in net. The only goal in the frame was a power-play conversion by the Storm.

In second period, Sheasgreen, off Plessis, put the Eagles on the board at 13:47. The Storm added two more in the last two minutes of the frame for a 3-1 going into the third.

In the final act, Justin Hodgson added an early marker assisted by Sheasgreen and Plessis. The Storm, however, found the back of the net twice before final buzzer, winning the game by three goals.

On Sunday, the Storm rolled into Sicamous and over the Eagles for a 6-3 win. Josh Olson assisted by Erichuk, put the Eagles on the board at 12:36 in first period. The Storm added two of their own before the buzzer. Second period saw the teams playing at a fairly even pace. Brookman, off Erichuk, potted the one and only goal of the frame.

The Storm rained down hard on on the home team in the third, adding four more goals to their tally before the buzzer. Final goal of the night was a power-play conversion by Sheasgreen off Erichuk and Paterson.

The Eagles have two more games before year end, the first a home-ice head-to-head versus the Heat on Tuesday, Dec. 19. On Friday, Dec. 29, the Eagles host the Revelstoke Grizzlies.