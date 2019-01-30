Eagles lose to Storm closing out luckless January

Sicamous' team hasn't come out on top in the last month but starts February with a home stand

The Sicamous Eagles met with some tough luck over the weekend, losing to Chase and Spokane. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Eagles will be glad to put January behind them; they remain winless for 2019 at the end of their last game of the month.

The Sicamous and District Recreation Centre hosted the Kamloops Storm on Sunday, Jan. 27. The Storm made their mark on the score sheet just before the halfway mark of the opening period. Despite outshooting the visitors 11-7 in the first period, the Eagles were unable to light the lamp.

Aaron Plessis scored for the Eagles with 7:56 remaining in the second period, tying the game.

The Storm restored their lead in the dying seconds of the period, potting a power-play goal from Connor Steed as Colby Sherlock served a slashing penalty.

Sebastien Archambault scored to tie the game for the Eagles early in the third period, but at the final buzzer neither team was able to break the deadlock, sending the game to overtime.

With just over two minutes to go in the overtime period, Carter Adams scored the game-winner for the Storm.

The Eagles’ record sits at 12-20-3 after the weekend’s games. Their 32 points put them four points behind the Storm in the Doug Birks Conference standings; they are six points ahead of the Chase Heat who are bringing up the rear of the five-team conference.

After a month where they played six of nine games on the road, the Eagles will start off February with three consecutive home games on Feb. 1, 2 and 8.

The Eagles’ opponents to kick off the month will be the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the Grand Forks Border Bruins and the Summerland Steam.

The Eagles’ regular season wraps up on Feb. 23 with a road game in Revelstoke.

