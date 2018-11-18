Eagles downed by Steam in Summerland

Sicamous Eagle Jacob Chafe Ethan Schaeffer of the Revelstoke Grizzlies race for the puck in the Grizzlies’ end during a game at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre and on Sunday, Oct. 28. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

It was a light weekend for the Sicamous Eagles with only one game on the schedule as they travelled south to take on the Summerland Steam on Nov. 16.

After a stalemate for the first 15 minutes of play the Steam offence broke out with five minutes remaining in the first period. A goal from Cody Swan kicked off a three-goal scoring spree for the Steam. The first goal was followed two more from Morey Babakaiff and Tyson Conroy before the end of the period.

In the second period Coldy Sherlock got the Eagles on the board with a goal assisted by Sean Thornton and Nicholas Cossa.

A third period goal for the Steam off the stick of Everett Scherger made the score 4-1 Summerland and effectively put an end to the Eagles’ comeback hopes.

After the weekend’s game the Eagles remain just behind the 100 Mile House Wranglers in third place in the Okanagan Shuswap Conference Doug Birks Division. Both teams have 18 points but the Wranglers have one more win.

The Eagles will travel to Kamloops to take on the Storm on Saturday, Nov. 24 before closing out the month at home against the Castlegar Rebels on Friday, Nov. 30.

