Eagles Boxers battle it out in the ‘Hat

For the Townsman

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers competed in the Alberta Silver Gloves Championships in Medicine Hat Alberta Jan. 11 and 12.

The Eagles’ youngest competitive boxer Jaren Ewasiuk just coming off winning the Alberta Bronze Gloves continued his winning ways with two dominating performances. Uncontested at 33 kg Ewasiuk moved up two weight divisions to 40 kg and outboxed his opponents. His matches were the highlight of the under 100 lb boxers over the weekend.

Eagles’ most experienced Junior, Connor Ferrier, took on Alberta Provincial Champion Brodie Andries from Red Deer. After losing the first round Ferrier fought back hard in the second and third round but lost the decision.

Eagles’ heavyweight and former Canadian Champion Nike Blackmore stepped up to the super heavyweight division to take on Canadian Silver medalist Danilo Miljevic from Calgary. Miljevic took the first round out punching Blackmore. A close second round made it winner take all in the third round. At the final bell Miljevic’s arm was raised with a narrow split decision victory.

Blackmore was back for more the next day. This time fighting in his own heavyweight division against a very tough Muhamed Moghrabi from Lac La Biche.

The Mike Tyson-like Moghrabi had a difficult time connecting with punches as Blackmore used his hand speed and footwork to outclass his opponent.

Blackmore walked away with a well earned unanimous decision.

The Cranbrook Eagles boxers are up next in Fernie Feb.1.