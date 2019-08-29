Eaglecrest trio are golf champions once again

Last year’s champions are this year’s best again at the Eaglecrest Golf Club.

Leading the way at the club championships (Aug. 17-18) was Kathy Hiebert in the ladies’ competition. With a field of 22, Hiebert set the pace on both days, carding a two-day total of 175 to win her ninth Eaglecrest ladies title.

Hiebert’s only the second player in the club’s 46th history to have achieved this feat.

Wendy Paulsen and Lois Kaye battled it out for two days and were tied on the second day with each posting a total score of 186. A tiebreaker was implemented with the player with the lowest score on the final back nine getting runner’s up position. And that was Kaye.

In the competition for the Low Net Trophy, Sharon Bellinger, scored 143 to beat Wendy Chisholm by a stroke.

Honourable mention goes to the winners in the three flights (handicap groupings): Flight A, low gross Kaye, low net Wendy Chisholm; Flight B, Georgie Higgins and Marj Behrman; and Flight C Kathy Scott and Elizabeth Marsland.

The first day of the men’s championship, with a field of 25, saw Rick Christensen take the lead at 75 over his arch-rival in the last two years, Bryan Munro, with 81. On day two, however, the scores were reversed with Munro at 75 and Christensen at 82, for a very close finish with totals of 156 and 157 respectively. Munro won the Eaglecrest Championship Cup again with Christensen as runner-up.

The men’s Low Net Trophy winner was Chad Burnett, at net 133, and the runner-up was Ian Brown with net 136. Flight winners were Flight A, low gross Bruce Chisholm, low net Rick Sing; Flight B, Paul Corcoran and Harold Baragar; and Flight C Azeem Kanani and Gord Hiebert.

The Ladies Nine-Hole Club championship was held over two mornings in the preceding month, to allow “Niners” to play also in the main championship.

The Eaglecrest Nine-Hole Champion, for the second year in a row, was Barbara Parry, with Anna Bryan as runner-up. The Low Net Trophy went to Bev Croft, with Sharon Bellinger in second place.

Club captains Kathi Miller and Gord Hiebert presented the winners’ trophies following an excellent championship dinner at the clubhouse.

– Submitted by Elizabeth Marsland,

Eaglecrest Ladies Club