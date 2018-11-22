Submitted photoIrene Creally, left, accepts the BC Golf Volunteer Award from Eaglecrest Ladies Golf captain Kathi Miller.

Eaglecrest golfer geta BC Golf Volunteer Award

A member of the Eaglecrest Ladies Golf Club, Irene Creally, was recently presented with the BC Golf Volunteer Recognition Award.

  • Nov. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A member of the Eaglecrest Ladies Golf Club, Irene Creally, was recently presented with the BC Golf Volunteer Recognition Award.

Each year BC Golf recognizes volunteers who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport of golf at the club or zone level. Creally was nominated and endorsed by club members Kathryn Miller and Cory Betz.

Creally received her award at the Zone 6 annual general meeting.

“Irene is the heart and soul of our Eaglecrest Ladies Club,” said Elizabeth Marsland. “Our club would not be what it is today without Irene. Absolutely. If you want something done, ask a busy woman …. that would be Irene.”

— Submitted by Elizabeth Marsland

Previous story
Chilliwack Chiefs grind out 2-1 win over Langley Rivermen

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Eric Edwin Krause

    Eric Erwin Krause was born on March 15th, 1931 in Ponoka, Alberta…

  • Keith Gordon Miller

    Keith passed away at the age of 84. He was born in…

  • Lea Raija Vainionpaa

    The family of Lea Vainionpaa regretfully informs you of her passing on…

  • Eaglecrest golfer geta BC Golf Volunteer Award

    A member of the Eaglecrest Ladies Golf Club, Irene Creally, was recently presented with the BC Golf Volunteer Recognition Award.