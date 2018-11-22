Eaglecrest golfer geta BC Golf Volunteer Award

A member of the Eaglecrest Ladies Golf Club, Irene Creally, was recently presented with the BC Golf Volunteer Recognition Award.

Each year BC Golf recognizes volunteers who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport of golf at the club or zone level. Creally was nominated and endorsed by club members Kathryn Miller and Cory Betz.

Creally received her award at the Zone 6 annual general meeting.

“Irene is the heart and soul of our Eaglecrest Ladies Club,” said Elizabeth Marsland. “Our club would not be what it is today without Irene. Absolutely. If you want something done, ask a busy woman …. that would be Irene.”

— Submitted by Elizabeth Marsland