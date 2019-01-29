Dynamiters win lone weekend game in double overtime

Highlights: Nitros win 2-1 in OT against Fernie https://t.co/emeO2CGiUn pic.twitter.com/GLaR7X8IHQ — Josh Lockhart â„ï¸â˜ƒï¸ðŸ’ (@joshuaklockhart) January 27, 2019

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a lone game this past weekend against their arch-nemesis, the Fernie Ghostriders.

The Ferne Memorial Arena was filled to capacity to see the ‘Riders and Nitros go head to head for the sixth and final time this regular season.

“It’s crazy loud in there,” Neil Kingston said. “The fans same really great, and it’s a great place to play. But as a team coming in, you have to feed off that and make your own energy.”

The first period was and furious. There were only five stoppages in play. No penalties. No goals. Very entertaining.

“We dominated the pace,” Kingston said reviewing the game, “kind of drowned out the noise of that rink that the fans bring and just played our game.”

Despite leading in shots, the Nitros surrendered the games first goal early in the second period.

In the third, Keegan McDowell found a way to swat a bouncing puck into the net to tie the game at one.

Tied at one, the Nitros had 41 shots to the ‘Riders 23 heading into over time.

The first extra period was four-on-four, and produced no result.

The second overtime period was three-on-three. With just under two minutes left, Spencer Kennedy playing the ‘Riders for the first time since being suspended in a game against them, drove to the net and backhanded the puck in for the overtime winning goal.

“It was pretty sweet,” Kennedy said. “There was some conflict therea, and some of those guys don’t like me very much over there. Me being the guy to score the goal was kind of cool.”

Kennedy was named the Away Star of the Game, while Adam Andersen made 27 saves.

“We really took it to them,” Kingston said. “It was good to show ourselves that we can win in that rink and play with that kind of energy.”

With the win, the Nitros won the regular season series 4-1-1. It was also their last game of the month, and the Nitros went 7-0-1-1 in January.

“I really liked how we played. We played better in January than we did in December; that’s a good sign. Hopefully we can play better in February than we did in January.”

The Nitros play on the road Friday in Invermere against the Columbia Valley Rockies, to then return home on Saturday to host the Creston Valley ThunderCats.