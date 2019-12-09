Dynamiters take four of possible six points over weekend

Despite a long road trip through 100 Mile House, Sicamous and Chase, the Kimberley Dynamiters earned four of a possible six points over the weekend, only losing the final game to Chase.

The Dynamiters beat 100 Mile House 4-2 Thursday, and Sicamous 7-3 Friday, before losing to Chase 4-3.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart says he doesn’t really think fatigue was a factor in the loss, despite the three back to back games.

“It was going to happen sooner or later,”he said of the team’s first loss after 11 wins. “We actually played pretty well. There were a few mistakes (in the Chase game) that could have been fatigue, but I like how we played.”

“I’m definitely pleased overall. We took charge early in the first two games, and in the third we played pretty well. I didn’t think fatigue was much of a factor.”

Every team in the league has at least one of these three game road trips, due to the odd number of teams in the divisions.

The weekend was another big one for Dynamiter Brock Palmer, who scored his 200th point in 119 games.

This weekend, the Dynamiters are in Invermere on Friday and then home to host North Okanagan on Saturday.

“Columbia Valley got a lot of real good players back in the lineup,” Stuart said. “We expect a good game.”

The Dynamiters play two more games before the Christmas break, on Tuesday, December 17 in Golden and then at home against Fernie on December 20.

“After the 20th, the guys are free to go home and have to be back on Boxing Day for the Christmas Classic,” Stuart said.

The Christmas Classic is against Fernie, with one game in Fernie on the 27th and then at home against Fernie on December 28.