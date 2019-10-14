Dynamiters split weekend games

The Kimberley Dynamiters split last weekend’s games, with a 5 – 3 loss to the Castlegar Rebels on Friday night, although they outshot the visiting team 39-33.

The Nitros bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Kelowna Chiefs. The game was tied 2 -2 after the first period, with the Nitros leading in shots on net, 13 to 8. The Dynamiters went ahead in the second with a goal by A. Daniels, assisted by Marhachuk and Larson, and then held on for the win.

Kimberley’s Brock Palmer continues to lead the KIJHL in scoring with 12 goals and ten assist in 12 games. He was also honoured with the Dynamiter Player of the Month award for September. Palmer is the only Dynamiter player in the top 20 in the league.