Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

After a successful opening weekend, with two wins, the Kimberley Dynamiters continue their home stand this weekend. The Nitros play Friday night against Nelson and Saturday against Columbia Valley. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is hoping that the momentum continues this weekend.

“There are things to work on, but there were a lot of things we liked too,” he said.

He expects good games from each opponent but, as this is the first look at those teams this season, he doesn’t really know what to expect.

“Based on last year, both those teams were really good,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly what they’ve got this year, but we expect the games to be tough.”

Stuart and the rest of the coaching staff continue to juggle lines and see who fits where.

“For the first four to six weeks, we’ll let everyone play. The lines and D pairs will change and get mixed up,” Stuart said.

He is very pleased with how the veterans have begun the season.

“Brock Palmer, he’s the guy we expected would do very well, as well as Cam Russel, Mitch Fargey, Brody Daniels, Easton Jolie — the veterans are doing what we expected.”

The Dynamiters also had a vote this week for the leadership team and have selected Cam Russell as Captain and Brock Palmer, Harrison Risdon and Mitch Fargey as Assistant Captains.

September is a home heavy month for the Dynamiters as they will play the two games this weekend, as well as a game against Fernie next Tuesday, September 24, and the Princeton Posse at home on September 27.

“We are at home a lot in September and then I think in January or February we are on the road a lot. It would be ideal if that could be balanced a little better.”