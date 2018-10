Nelson was outscored 11-2 over two weekend games

The Nelson Leafs were blown out Saturday in a 5-0 loss to the Kimberley Dynamiters.

Keegan McDowell scored twice, while Brady Daniels, Brandt Bertoia and Jackson Bohan also scored for Kimberley (13-3-0). Goaltender Adam Andersen stopped just 18 shots to earn the shutout.

C.J. Wedenig allowed all five goals on 32 shots for the Leafs (13-3-0).

Nelson was outscored 11-2 in its weekend games against Kimberley and the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Leafs next hit the road for a game Wednesday against Spokane.