Dynamiters 2020-21 season schedule announced

The Kimberley Dynamiters have announced their official schedule for the delayed-start 2020-21 season.

The Nitros will return to the ice for the first time at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, facing off against rivals the Fernie Ghostriders right here at the Kimberley Civic Centre. The two teams will have a rematch the following evening at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

The following weekend the Nitros will welcome the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday, Nov. 20 and then head to Creston that Saturday.

They’ll then take on the Columbia Valley Rockies at home on Friday, Nov. 27 and in Invermere on Saturday, Nov. 28, completing the first cycle of games against each team in their “cohort structure”.

This season, including its start date, was heavily modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cohort structure is one example of the modifications made to the league in order to allow a return to play.

KIJHL teams have all been placed into one of five cohorts, with a pair of four0team cohorts as well as a trio of three-team cohorts.

The Dynamiters were placed into a cohort group with Columbia Valley, Fernie and Creston. The season is going to be split into two phases for clubs like Kimberley who are participating in four0team cohorts. The three-team cohorts will be split into three phases. This is to allow for an equitable travel schedule and maximize the number of potential opponents.

Current provincial guidelines only allow for a maximum of 50 people in an arena at a given time, so there will not be fans, at least for the start of this season.

This year’s season will also be lacking three teams: the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Beaver Valley Nitehawks and the Spokane Braves. The Wranglers and Nitehawks chose to take a one-year leave of absence while the Braves are unable to compete due to ongoing travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S.

The Dynamiters will also have some upcoming exhibition games, the schedule for which will be announced as soon as it becomes available.

