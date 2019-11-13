Dusty Spiller wins combined race at Cowichan Ceevacs Autumn Classic

Dusty Spiller of Duncan posted the top time in the combined distance at the Ceevacs Autumn Classic, held at Zanatta Vineyards on Oct. 20.

Because it takes place right before Halloween, it’s not unusual for runners in the Autumn Classic to don costumes for the race. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Entrants in the race can choose to run the 5K or 10K distance, or both, which 38 competitors opted for. Racing in the M30-39 division, Spiller finished first with a time of 54 minutes and 46 seconds.

Rounding out the top 10 in the combined were Reg Willick (M50-59, 1:05:56), Kristin Smart (F30-39, 1:06:02), Kevin Wanke (M40-49, 1:09:03), Jenna Wickham (F30-39, 1:15:09), Darren Eveleigh (M40-49, 1:11:59), Michael Kennedy (M50-59, 1:10:47), Dennis Mousseau (M40-49, 1:16:25), Britney Ruzesky (F20-29, 1:16:30), and Kelly Schellenberg (F60-69, 1:17:57).

The top time in the 10K was had by Lucas Tuloman in the M30-39 division, finishing in 39:09. The rest of the top 10 were Evan Russell (M01-19, 39:44), Simon Minkow (M01-19, 44:37), Darren Stanger (M40-49, 47:34), Ethan Stanger (M01-19, 47:34), Kate Cook (F30-39, 48:01), Amanda Glendinning (F30-39, 49:11), Michelle Stroulger (F30-39, 49:30), Andrea Gandy (F30-39, 49:44), and Roger White (M60-69, 50:38)

Luke Kurelja had the best time in the 5K, leading the M01-19 division in 23:02. The rest of the top 10 included Angela Maclean (F040-49, 23:13), Monni Savory (F30-39, 24:07), Brittany Clark (F30-39, 25:39), Phil Cowley (M30-39, 25:58), Kevin Rumsey, M50-59, 26:53, Robin Taylor (F60-69, 26:53), Willow Weber (F01-19, 27:20), Dee Ogden (F50-59, 27:25), and Laura Shand (F30-39, 27:50).