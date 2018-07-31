The darts season will soon arrive in the Comox Valley.

To get the dust off your feathers, the Comox Legion will be hosting its annual Ham and Pineapple tournament Aug. 18.

It is a blind draw doubles event favoring an Hawaiian flare. Prizes are hams and pineapples. There’s also prizes for best ladies and men’s Hawaiian apparel, mumus, shirts and grass skirts.

The entry fee is seven dollars. Toe line at 10 a.m.

Following this event is the Courtenay Elks resurrected Memorial Mixed Triples Tournament on Sept. 8, and the Comox Legion Open Mixed Doubles event Sept. 22.

For more info, contact Dave at dcwillington@gmail.com or 250-339-9592.