Duncan’s Mandur wins BC Amateur title

Duncan golfer Tristan Mandur survived a late challenge to win the 118th annual B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, played July 27-29 at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Mandur, who golfs out of Duncan Meadows, shot a 10-under 206 over the three-day tournament, clinching the 2020 title with a six-under 66 in the final round on Thursday, July 29. Mandur shot 73 on the first day, then came back strong with 67 in the second round. He had seven birdies in the third round and 16 altogether.

He finished one shot better than Abbotsford’s Daniel Swanson of the Guildford Golf and Country Club, and A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, who plays out of the Vancouver Golf Club.

“This means a lot,” Mandur told British Columbia Golf. “I have been knocking on the door the past couple of years, getting better each year. So this feels great to finally get it. It’s cool to win the B.C. Amateur after having won the B.C. Junior. Not too many people have done that.”

Mandur won the B.C. Junior Boys Championship in 2016. A graduate of Shawnigan Lake School, he is preparing to enter his senior year at the University of Utah.

Other competitors in the 2020 B.C. Amateur from the Cowichan Valley were Cobble Hill’s Brant Wilson of Gorge Vale Golf Club, who shot 216 to finish tied for 17th, and Shawnigan Lake’s Adam Hyde-Lay of Arbutus Ridge Golf Club, who tied for 102nd with a final score of 231. The B.C. Amateur also encompassed the B.C. Junior Boys Championship, in which Hyde-Lay finished 33rd.

This week, Hyde-Lay is competing in the 2020 Juvenile Championship at Cowichan Golf Club, which opened on Tuesday and wraps up Thursday. Hyde-Lay shot 72 on Tuesday and was tied for eighth going into the second round. Cobble Hill’s Lucas Kulai, also of Arbutus Ridge, shot 81 on the first day to tie for 51st.

The B.C. Bantam and Novice Championships will take place at Mount Brenton Golf Course in Chemainus on Aug. 18-19. Mill Bay’s Zachary Grisdale of Cowichan Golf Club is entered in that event.

