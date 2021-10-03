Duncan’s Brock Gowanlock named CW Defensive Player of the Week

U of M Bisons lineman had a touchdown and seven tackles in win over Regina

Brock Gowanlock (9) squares off with a Regina Rams lineman during the Manitoba Bisons season-opening win last Saturday. Gowanlock had seven tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the victory. (Dave Mahussier/Bison Sports)

With his first USports touchdown and seven tackles, it was a no-brainer that Brock Gowanlock would be named the Defensive Player of the Week in Canada West football.

The former Cowichan Bulldog recovered a fumble and ran it in 31 yards for what turned out to be the game-winning major as the University of Manitoba Bisons topped the University of Regina Rams 21-17 in their season opener at IG Field in Winnipeg on Saturday. The fifth-year defensive end also finished the game with seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Gowanlock celebrated the touchdown by dropkicking the football into the stands before he was swarmed by his teammates.

Gowanlock was drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2020 CFL draft. He attended the Als’ camp this summer, but was a late cut and returned to the Bisons for his final year of university eligibility.

