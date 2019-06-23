Duncan Tigers strike late, edge Longwood

Tanner McQuarrie waves home Trevor Gicas for the winning run in the Duncan Tigers 2-1 victory over Longwood Brewery at Waldon Park on Tuesday night. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Some late-game heroics earned a win for the Red Arrow Duncan Tigers in a low-scoring Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League game at Glenora’s Waldon Park on Tuesday night.

The Tigers and Longwood Brewery swapped runs in the first inning, then held each other scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when the Duncan boys put together the winning run.

Longwood’s first batter in the top of the first inning hit the first pitch he faced for a double, then found his way home from there. The Tigers answered back in the bottom of the first when Jamie Gicas reached on a fielder’s choice, then got to second on a passed ball before Craig Snyder brought him home with a single.

It remained like that until the bottom of the second-last inning. This time it was Trevor Gicas’s turn to make his way around the bases as he singled, got to second on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Tanner McQuarrie, then came home on an RBI by Darrell Rodgers. The Tigers were able to hold Longwood without a run in the top of the seventh to seal up the victory.

Both pitchers gave up four hits in the game, but Duncan’s Snyder struck out 15 and walked none, while Longwood’s Sean McLaughlin finished with three strikeouts and three walks.

Snyder and Trevor Gicas finished 1-for-2 at the plate, and Rodgers and Jamie Gicas were 1-for-3.

The Tigers were scheduled to visit the Parksville Red Sox at Nanaimo’s Pioneer Park on Wednesday night, and host Wheatsheaf at Waldon Park next Tuesday at 7 p.m.