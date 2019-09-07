Aidan Wetzel-Eden won a bronze medal at the Super Series in Burnaby last month. (Submitted)

Duncan skater takes bronze at Mainland competition

Aidan Wetzel-Eden was skating in first judged and ranked event

Duncan figure skater Aidan Wetzel-Eden came home with a medal from the BC/Yukon Section SummerSkate Super Series last month.

Wetzel-Eden, 12, competed at the Super Series in Burnaby on Aug. 15-18, winning the bronze medal in the Star 4 Boys category.

This was his first competition off the Island at a level where competitors are ranked and judged against each other, instead of just being judged individually, and he was competing against nine other skaters from as far away as Alberta. Wetzel-Eden was the only skater from the Cowichan Valley to attend. His next competition will be in Chilliwack in October, when he hopes to compete at an even higher level.

