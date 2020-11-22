Duncan golfer Callum Davison up for national bursary

Duncan’s Callum Davison is up for a bursary from the Golf Journalists Association of Canada. (Submitted)

Duncan golfer Callum Davison has been nominated for a bursary from the Golf Journalists Association of Canada, which is awarded annually to the top male and female players in the country who do not receive alternative funding.

The 20-year-old Davison recently finished fifth in the 2020 Canada Life Series, earning Mackenzie Tour status for 2021. Davison earned second-place finishes in the last two series stops at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in September, and a sixth-place result at Bear Mountain in August.

Joining Davison on the bursary ballot are Kaleb Gorbahn of the Vancouver Golf Tour, Brendan Leonard of the Toronto Players Tour, and Evan Holmes of the Mackenzie Tour. The bursary is sponsored by Golf Town.

