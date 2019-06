Christopher Merry of the Duncan White Sox rounds second base during his team’s win over the Ladysmith Astros in the bantam tournament at Evans Park earlier this month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Duncan Dodgers got past the Duncan White Sox in the final of the bantam baseball tournament held at Evans Park on May 31-June 2.

The Dodgers defeated the White Sox 10-7 in the crossover final after the teams finished atop their respective three-team pools.

Also in the tournament were the Ladysmith White Sox and Astros, as well as teams from Oceanside and Tri-Port.