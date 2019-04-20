Duncan curlers win Curl BC bronze

Reintjes sisters third in girls provincials, Troy Cowan third in boys provincials

Team Douglas, from left to right: skip Rebecca Douglas, third Brooke Reintjes, second Michaela Morrill, lead Delaena Reintjes and coach Dave Douglas. PHOTO COURTESY CURL BC

Duncan curlers helped their respective rinks to bronze medals at the Curl BC U18 Championships in Victoria last month.

Sisters Brooke and Delaena Reintjes — playing third and lead, respectively — won bronze with a rink skipped by Port Alberni’s Rebecca Douglas and rounded out by second Michaela Morris of Parksville.

“They brought their best all weekend,” coach Dave Douglas said. “They played very hard and were really in every game.”

The provincials took place in Juan de Fuca between March 12-17, with eight teams of boys and eight teams of girls competing for the B.C. title and the chance to go on to nationals.

The Douglas rink was tied for first place after seven round-robin games, setting up a showdown with the Taylor rink from Royal City and Tunnel Town, won 6-5 by Team Taylor. The Douglas foursome was awarded third, and the Taylor rink went on to lose the final to the Buchy rink from Kimberley.

Also from Duncan, Troy Cowan lined up at second for the rink, skipped by Tunnel Town’s Connor Deane which also included third Mack Ellis (Nanaimo) and lead Sam Hudson (Tunnel Town), and also won bronze.

The Deane rink was third after pool play, then lost the first playoff game 5-4 to the Colwell rink from Vernon, Kamloops and Invermere. Colwell went on to beat the first-place qualifier Sato rink from Royal City 9-4 in the final.

– with files from the Alberni Valley News