Duncan Christian wins Grade 8 girls basketball banner

Chargers hold off Sunrise Waldorf School in Central Vancouver Island final

The Duncan Christian School Chargers won a pair of close games to take the Central Vancouver Island Grade 8 Girls Basketball Championship in a four-team tournament that they hosted last Wednesday.

The Chargers squeaked past Quamichan School 41-38 in one semifinal, which came down to the final minutes.

The other semifinal saw Sunrise Waldorf School defeat Saltspring Island Middle School 39-20.

Those games set up a final between DCS and Sunrise. The score was tied 20-20 at the end of the third quarter, and the Chargers trailed 26-23 with about four minutes left in the game. The Chargers then went on a 12-0 run to finish the game up 35-26.

The DCS team is coached by Nicole Fitzpatrick, with assistance from Darlene Kemp and Caroline Nagtegaal.

