Duncan Christian sweeps to junior B girls basketball banner

Duncan Christian School defeated Queen Margaret’s School and Quamichan School to win the Central Vancouver Island Junior B Basketball championship on Feb. 10.

DCS prevailed 47-19 over QMS and 44-27 over Quamichan to take the title. Quamichan also beat QMS 39-6.

Michaela Wall led the DCS Chargers with 23 points against QMS and 22 against Quam.

“The DCS junior girls’ basketball team athletes have had a great season.” coach Michelle King commented. “They played each game with passion, and a willingness to learn and grow as players. Every win experienced involved every member of our team, and every loss a teaching moment they willingly grabbed hold of. The feeling that accompanies a win is great, to be sure, but the girls’ true success was found in the value they saw in each other, and the roles each of them played on our team. The coaching team — Mike Dunn and myself, and assistants Zoe Wall and Jaymie Brandsma — is incredibly proud of their efforts and dedication to their team and sport.”

