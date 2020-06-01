Duncan Christian grads get top college sports honours

Two Duncan Christian School grads now playing for Vancouver Island University capped off the 2019-20 volleyball season earlier this spring with selections as Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Academic All-Canadians.

Danielle Groenendijk and Adam Kapteyn were both honoured for their combined success in the classroom and on the court, two of 190 student-athletes from across the country to receive the award.

In her third year at VIU, Groenendijk helped the Mariners to a 24-0 regular-season record and their third consecutive national championship, beating host Cégep Garneau in Quebec City in mid March. Groenendijk was named an all-star at the PACWEST tournament and a CCAA All-Canadian.

“Groenendijk plays with passion and excitement and truly is the heart and soul of the Mariners,” the CCAA All-Canadian announcement read. “She is a great role model and ambassador for women’s sport and continues to work with Athletes in Action as she spreads her faith and volleyball knowledge with others across the country.”

Also in his third year at VIU, Kapteyn helped the Mariners to the national championships in 2018 and 2019, winning silver and gold medals at the PACWEST tournament in those years, respectively.

Cowichan Valley Citizen