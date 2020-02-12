Duncan Christian Chargers second at South Islands

The Duncan Christian School Chargers will get a favourable draw at the Island single-A boys basketball championship after a strong showing at the South Island tournament that DCS hosted last Friday and Saturday.

The Chargers opened the South Island tournament with an 80-42 win over Chemainus, followed by a competitive 94-77 loss to Glenlyon Norfolk in the final.

DCS had nailed 18 three-pointers in a win over Chemainus on the previous Tuesday, and hit 10 from outside when the teams met again last Friday, including four from Jordan Wilson, accounting for all 12 of his points on the night. Jameson Hengstler had 22 points and six rebounds, Nathan Powell had 13 points and four assists, Cam Stevens had 11 points, Elias Floucault had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Andrew Yong had six rebounds.

Hengstler led the way with 24 points and seven rebounds against GNS, with 18 points from Stevens, 12 points from Powell, nine from Jordan Day, and a team-high three assists from Logan Jacobson.

“We did a pretty solid job, but the few moments of ill focus and lack of discipline cost us the 17 points that they beat us by,” DCS head coach Jim Brandsma said. “They are a good team, and we were just happy to be within 17 knowing why they had gotten those points.”

Just a week earlier, GNS had defeated DCS 86-46 at GNS’s own tournament. Jacobson had 14 points, while Hengstler had eight points and 13 rebounds. The Chargers then lost to Southpointe by a 60-40 score, with 13 points and nine rebounds from Hengstler, seven points and 10 boards from Floucault, and eight points each from Day and Stevens. The Chargers wrapped up that tournament with a 74-70 loss to Osoyoos. Hengstler led the way with 28 points and 21 rebounds, Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds, Stevens had eight points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and Floucault had four points and 14 boards.

The Chargers will play in the Island championship at Nanaimo Christian on Feb. 20-22.