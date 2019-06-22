Duncan Christian awards athletic excellence

Unable to play sports for the entire 2017-18 school year because of a torn ACL, Anna Corbett made up for lost time in 2018-19.

Corbett was the captain of Duncan Christian School’s senior girls soccer and volleyball teams, MVP of the senior girls soccer and beach volleyball teams, Most Sportsmanlike Player on the senior girls volleyball team and Most Improved Player on the golf team. Outside of sports, she was involved with yearbook, grad council and school council.

“I did everything I could,” she said. “I was over-excited that I could actually do something this year.”

Corbett was recognized at the school’s athletic awards ceremony last week when she shared the Sportsperson of the Year with Makayla Joe-George and Senior Girls Athlete of the Year with Morgan Nederlof.

“It’s pretty sweet,” Corbett said, smiling.

Corbett, who plans to travel for a year before studying physiotherapy at Camosun College, said she enjoys helping out wherever she can.

“The community has given me so much,” she said. “I like to show my appreciation by volunteering.”

Joe-George played soccer and volleyball, and also spent “countless hours” officiating and serving other aspects of the DCS athletic programs.

“I was really shocked to get this,” she said. “In past years I haven’t gotten anything. I guess I stepped up.”

Joe-George plans to study psychology and art at Vancouver Island University next year with the goal of becoming an art therapist.

Nederlof was MVP of the senior girls basketball team, Most Sportsmanlike Player on the badminton and track and field teams, and also played volleyball for DCS. She was thrilled to share the Senior Girls Athlete of the Year award with Corbett.

“It’s really exciting,” she said. “You feel kind of appreciated in a way. It’s nice to have your efforts recognized. It’s more than just metal on wood — it’s a nice reminder that hard work pays off.”

As a Grade 11, Nederlof has one year left at DCS, and wants to continue her athletic success.

“I want to go to provincials for any sport I can,” she said. “I’m hoping to do the best I’m able to physically next year.”

The Senior Boys Athlete of the Year award was shared by Ben Kapteyn and Vince Fernandez, who were teammates in basketball, soccer and volleyball. The boys had previously shared MVP honours on the Chargers senior boys volleyball team, while Kapteyn was also MVP in basketball and soccer.

“It’s a good way to end the year,” said Kapteyn, who will attend VIU next year where he hopes to play soccer. “I just played sports and it happened.”

Fernandez, who plans to travel next year, called the award “very satisfying,” and said the highlight of the year was “playing with seniors again for the last time.”

The Junior Girls Athlete of the Year award was shared by Jaymie Brandsma and Mollie Corbett. As a junior, Brandsma was MVP of the senior girls volleyball and basketball team, a member of the senior girls soccer team, and Most Inspirational Player on the junior badminton team. Mollie Corbett was Most Improved Player on the senior girls volleyball and basketball teams, and also played senior girls soccer.

The Junior Boys Athlete of the Year was Andrew Young, who played for the senior boys soccer and volleyball and junior boys basketball teams, and was Most Sportsmanlike Player on the senior badminton team and Most Improved Player on the golf team. Young edged out a trio of classmates who were all named “Outstanding DCS Athletes” for 2018-19: Nathan Powell, Jameson Hengstler and Josh Greir.