Duncan Christian and Cow High team up to host volleyball tournament

Other local entries this Friday and Saturday include Kelsey, Brentwood, LCS, Chemainus and QMS

Duncan Christian and Cowichan Secondary schools are teaming up this weekend to host their annual senior girls volleyball invitational tournament.

The tournament begins with pool play at both schools on Friday, followed on Saturday by the championship draw at Duncan Christian and the consolation draw at Cow High.

The A (Frances Kelsey, Alberni, Langley Christian, Aspengrove) and B (DCS, Barsby, Chemainus, Brentwood B) pools will play their Friday matches at Duncan Christian, while the C (Cowichan, Campbell River Christian, Gulf Islands, Brookes Westshore) and D (Lake Cowichan, Kwalikum, Nanaimo Christian, Queen Margaret’s) pools play at Cowichan Secondary.

Games begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, with the last games set for 6:45 p.m.

Saturday matches start at 9 a.m. The championship final goes at 3:15 p.m. at DCS, and the consolation final goes at 3:15 p.m. at Cow High.