Duchess Park stops GW Graham in provincial basketball opener

The Grizzlies faded late against the Prince George foes, falling from contention in the AAA tourney.

The GW Graham Grizzlies fell 68-58 to the Duchess Park (Prince George) Condors in their opening game at AAA senior girls basketball provincials.

GWG started strong at the Langley Events Centre and led 16-9 after one quarter. Through three quarters the Grizz led 45-41.

Duchess Park took over in the fourth quarter, outscoring GW Graham 26-13.

The Grizzlies led for 27 minutes and 31 seconds while the Condors led for just 10 minutes and 51 seconds, but it’s Duchess Park moving on in the championship chase while GWG is knocked out of title contention.

Three Grizzlies hit double digits in scoring, led by the 16 points of Sydney Owens. Julia Tuchscherer had 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Sydney Ma chipped in 12 points and Kennedy Hall had eight.

Logan Cruz was the top point producer for Duchess Park with 20.

Chilliwack Progress