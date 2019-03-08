Duchess Park Condors end GW Graham’s championship chase

The Prince George basketball team stopped the Grizzlies in a Thursday night provincial quarter-final

GW Graham star Geevon Janday tries to shoot over a Duchess Park Condor during a AAA senior boys provincial match Thursday night at the Langley Events Centre. PAUL YATES PHOTO

The GW Graham Grizzlies have been knocked out of contention at the B.C. Boys AAA Basketball Championships.

A 72-64 quarter-final loss to the Duchess Park (Prince George) Condors Thursday night at the Langley Events Centre ended GWG’s championship dream.

Sorren Erricson led the Condors with 25 points. Caleb Lyons had 18 and Dan Zimmerman 15.

Geevon Janday led the No. 5 seed Grizzlies with 18 points, adding 12 rebounds, three blocks and four assists in an impressive all-round effort. Cole Wicker had 16 points and Ty Hall had 12, but the rest of the roster combined for 18, highlighting a lack of scoring depth.

Duchess Park was the No. 4 seed and they’re moving on to face the No. 9 seed from North Delta.

North Delta’s Huskies got past the No. 1 seed Sir Charles Tupper (Vancouver) 74-67 in a major quarter-final upset.

Bumped into the consolation bracket, GW Graham and Sir Charles Tupper will meet tonight with a 7 p.m. tipoff.