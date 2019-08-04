Dubois headed to NCAA Div. 1 Alaska Fairbanks for 2019/20 season

"We are thrilled for Chase and his opportunity to play college hockey at the University of Alaska."

Chase Dubois of Williams Lake will suit up for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks for the 2019/20 season. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake’s Chase Dubois has commited to play NCAA Division 1 hockey with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks for the 2019/20 season.

A former member of the Williams Lake Timberwolves during his minor hockey career and a West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ standout in the BC Hockey League for the past three seasons, Dubois, 21, registered a career high 21 goals and 41 assists with the Warriors this past season. He added another nine points in seven games played during the 2018/19 playoffs.

The Warriors organization, in a release, said fans and scouts across the nation were quite shocked to see Dubois without a college commitment earlier this season.

“It really shouldn’t have taken this long for me to make a decision,” Dubois said. “I wanted to focus on getting a Division 1 spot during the offseason and I’m so excited it’s Alaska Fairbanks.”

Proud to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Thanks to my friends, family, former coaches and everyone else who has helped me along the way. @NanooksHockey — chase dubois (@CDoobies) July 31, 2019

Dubois will have close relationships with former Veron Vipers and current Nanooks, brothers Steven and Chris Jandric. Dubois and the Jandrics spent time together playing major midget hockey for the Prince George-based Cariboo Cougars.

“It’s great to have guys like Steve and Chris help me adjust to college life,” Dubois said. “We’ve been friends for years and the thought of playing college hockey together seems too good to be true.”

Dubois also joins former West Kelowna Warriors forward Kyle Marino and Kylar Hope, who will be entering their senior years with UAF.

“We are thrilled for Chase and his opportunity to play college hockey at the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” said Warriors general manager and head coach Brandon West.

“Chase has worked hard over this summer and prepared himself for this opportunity that he’s earned. UAF is getting a quality player and person.”

West said the Warriors organization, meanwhile, would like to thank Dubois for his contributions to the club and wish him luck in all of his future endeavors.

