Drop-in ping-pong offered in Qualicum Beach

Michael Trinidad, left, and Bob Sage enjoy doubles game at the drop-in table tennis activity at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall every Monday. — Michael Briones photo

Table tennis, or ping pong, does not get much attention here in Parksville Qualicum Beach, say supporters. It’s often overshadowed by more popular racket sports such as pickleball, tennis and badminton.

But there is a group that plays ping pong regularly every week at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall. The drop-in sessions are held every Monday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It cost $4 to play.

Alan Walker, who organizes the drop-in activity, said the ping-pong drop in has been going on for a long time and is open to adult players regardless of their levels of skills.

“I have been playing ping pong here for six years but I think this has been happening for 20 years now,” said Walker. “It’s a fun activity once you get into it.”

Ping-pong is an energetic, fast-paced game that is great for exercise for your eye and hand coordinaton, Walker said, adding players can easily work up a sweat in a short time.

“We get a dozen players every (session) and we welcome more people to come out and try it,” said Walker.

The Qualicum Beach Community Hall is located at 644 Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. For more information, call Alan Walker at 250-248-6158.