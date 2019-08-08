Drew wins second Sunnydale championship

Teen wins Sunnydale championship

Eighteen-year-old Thomas Drew captured the 2019 Sunnydale Men’s Club Champion Trophy for the second year in a row, July 28 and 29 at the annual tournament.

At the end of regulation play, he and Greg Koster were tied with a score of 139. Drew birdied the first hole of a sudden death playoff to claim the title.

He made a point to thank the Men’s Club, the grounds staff and all others who helped him along the way.

Comox ladies, July 30:

1st low gross Nancy Riva. 91

1st low net. Pat Schmidt. 69

Fewest putts. Linda Diamond and Schmidt. 29

Longest putt #1. Linda Verdenhalven

Longest putt #2. Barb Buchanan

Chip ins – Diamond, Schmidt, Anne Patterson and Sandy Tufnail

Crown Isle ladies, July 30:

Game for the day was ‘Hidden Holes.’ On random nine holes, the gross winners were:

1st – Dee Horie and Raelene Robertson, 42

2nd – Shirley Ketter, Marsha McKinnon and Anne Sands, 45

3rd – Marlene Horvath, Jacquie Hooper, Dannen Karch, Lee Sook with 46

4th – Katy Macaulay, 47

Net winners were:

1st – Mary Payne, 34

2nd – Margaret Forgeron and Judy Kaffka, 35

3rd – Shirley Podovsky, 36

4th – Pat Johnson, 38

KP’s on #4 (20+) Judy Aldcroft, #12 ( 20+) Marlene Horvath, # 12 (0-19) Shirley Ketter