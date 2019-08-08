Drew wins second Sunnydale championship

Teen wins Sunnydale championship
Eighteen-year-old Thomas Drew captured the 2019 Sunnydale Men’s Club Champion Trophy for the second year in a row, July 28 and 29 at the annual tournament.
At the end of regulation play, he and Greg Koster were tied with a score of 139. Drew birdied the first hole of a sudden death playoff to claim the title.
He made a point to thank the Men’s Club, the grounds staff and all others who helped him along the way.
Comox ladies, July 30:
1st low gross Nancy Riva. 91
1st low net. Pat Schmidt. 69
Fewest putts. Linda Diamond and Schmidt. 29
Longest putt #1. Linda Verdenhalven
Longest putt #2. Barb Buchanan
Chip ins – Diamond, Schmidt, Anne Patterson and Sandy Tufnail
Crown Isle ladies, July 30:
Game for the day was ‘Hidden Holes.’ On random nine holes, the gross winners were:
1st – Dee Horie and Raelene Robertson, 42
2nd – Shirley Ketter, Marsha McKinnon and Anne Sands, 45
3rd – Marlene Horvath, Jacquie Hooper, Dannen Karch, Lee Sook with 46
4th – Katy Macaulay, 47
Net winners were:
1st – Mary Payne, 34
2nd – Margaret Forgeron and Judy Kaffka, 35
3rd – Shirley Podovsky, 36
4th – Pat Johnson, 38
KP’s on #4 (20+) Judy Aldcroft, #12 ( 20+) Marlene Horvath, # 12 (0-19) Shirley Ketter