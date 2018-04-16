Drew low gross winner

Sunnydale Sunday men's club April 15 had 46 competitors. Low Gross (0-10); Thomas Drew 69, Robin Ward 74, Craig Follis 76, Bryan Phelan 77. Low Gross (11+); Silvio Alberti 80, Ken Cottini 86, Jim Buchanan, Ham Stewart & Corey Nickerson 87 each, Gerry Rautenberg 85.

Low Net winners were; Mike Kirby 64, Darrell Smith 69, Randy Bennett 72, Jim McCaffery & Bob Tarbuck (73). KP winners ; Mitch Carr-Hilton, Larry Ferguson, Murry Erickson & Don Bolivar. Pro Shop Skins went to Thomas Drew.

Long Drives-Pro V1 went to Thomas Drew, Gavin Haigh & Dave Pye. The Greg Koster Challenge winner was Silvio Alberti. Pot-of Golds went to Silvio Alberti & Greg Koster.

Sponsored hole winners were; Rob Speer Pro Sho- – Rick Dawson, Marc & Becky Club Caterers – Darrell Smith, Paradis Plants – Craig Follis, Westview Ford – Bob Booth.

Next week will feature a five-man scramble. Register prior to 8:30, breakfast available at 7;30.

•Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies Golf will be starting May 3; 5 p.m. signup and 5:30 p.m. tee off.

All ladies and levels of golfing are welcome.