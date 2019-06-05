PADDLE POTENTIAL The Westcoast Dragon Boat Society welcomes potential new paddlers during a try-it session at Sproat Lake Landing in April. The annual dragon boat regatta at Sproat Lake Provincial Park takes place this Sunday, June 9 starting at 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up around 3 p.m. There are 20 teams expected to compete, including the Sproatness Dragons, who recently won silver medals at a race in Victoria. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO
Dragon boats hit the water at Sproat Lake
West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold ladies regatta
The Alberni Valley’s West Coast Dragon Boat Society will be hosting a regatta this weekend.
The dragon boaters hold two events annually—a ladies regatta in June, followed by a mixed regatta in the fall.
The ladies regatta takes place at Sproat Lake Provincial Park this Sunday, June 9 starting at 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up around 3 p.m. There are 20 teams expected to compete, including the local Sproatness Dragons, who recently won silver medals at a race in Victoria.
Spectators are welcome at the event on Sunday.