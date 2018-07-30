Drag racers win big money

Submitted by Andy Guest

The first-ever Saturday night drag racing event at Saratoga Speedway was a resounding success with over 20 cars competing in two classes for $2,000 in prize money.

The two classes separated by tire size saw single elimination straight up drag racing where drivers had one run to win with the winners moving on to the finals while the loser was eliminated from the prize money.

The finals saw in the little tire class Campbell River’s Jordan Jackson in his 1982 Oldsmobile beat Coombs’ James Wright in his 68 Chevelle to take home $1,500. In the big tire class, Port Albernie’s Justin Brooks pushed his 67 Camaro to the win and the $1,400 first-place money by beating Campbell River’s Derek Bullen and his 1987 Monte Carlo.

The Street Outlaw drag racing returns for two more events. including another Saturday night special on Sept. 8. The other date is yet to be determined due to do conflicting drag race events.

The sound of pure power gets replaced this weekend with the sound of metal bending as the Black Creek oval turns into Monster Jam weekend on Saturday and Sunday night. It will feature two nights of Monster Truck action with three car crushing trucks along with the Hornet cars, road runners, and the Crash to Pass and Mad Max cars.

Counting this weekend, the 2018 season has just seven race nights remaining. The point battles in all five classes may need all seven nights to declare the champions as point battles remain tight in but one class.

The road runner class has the biggest point difference as Josh Taks holds a 179 point advantage over Garrett Ann Rosner, and with a small car count it will take some non-finishes to tighten up this point race. In the Crash to Pass division defending point champion Troy Ordano has an 80-point lead on Chris Campbell while Mike Jenkins, 164 back, is close enough to make it a three-car battle. The Mad Max point race continues to be a husband and wife battle as Danielle Dunn holds a narrow 41 point lead on husband Damon with third-place Luke Mainwaring only 164 back to keep the Dunns within sight.

The Hornet classes have been close all year with no one driver running away with the points race — an indication of the competitiveness with the A and B classes. The B class has only 42 points separating the top three drivers led by Kiana Westra in first, with James Laidlaw and Aiden Sanderson rounding out the top three. The Hornet A class has the closest battle for first overall as Raymond Fortier holds a narrow 15 point lead on Nigel Neufled with Jimmy Antinok the defending point champion only 57 points back in what is the speedways most competitive class.

Racing action both nights have gates open at 5:30 followed by qualifying at 6 p.m. The Monster Jam night of action begins at 7 p.m. with the first car crushing excitement for the seasons last visit for the Monster Trucks.