Draft day moves for lacrosse goalies

Seen here playing for Australia in the world championships last fall, Cowichan’s Colin Jeffrey was traded from the junior A Nanaimo Timbermen to the Port Coquitlam Saints last weekend. (Paula Harris photo)

Two graduates of Cowichan Valley minor lacrosse — both goaltenders — were on the move in the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League last weekend.

Jackson Owen was picked by the Victoria Shamrocks in the BCJALL midget draft on Saturday, while Colin Jeffrey found himself traded from the Nanaimo Timbermen.

Owen was the only Cowichan Valley Lacrosse Association player selected in the draft, going 47th overall to the junior A Shamrocks after playing last season with the midget A2 Cowichan Valley Thunder.

Owen helped the Cowichan midget team reach a wildcard game for a berth in provincials, where they ultimately lost to Coquitlam in double overtime.

His coach last year, Gord Macdonald, was excited to see Owen’s efforts rewarded.

“The kid’s awesome,” he said. “He’s helped our team win countless medals at tournaments and provincials. With him in net you never worry about bad goals going in. The kid’s a wall in net. Can’t say enough good things about Jackson on and off the floor.”

Owen played in the Cowichan association from mini tyke to midget, switching to goalie in his novice year.

Jeffrey, meanwhile, was shipped from the Timbermen to the Port Coquitlam Saints in exchange for the 12th overall pick in the midget draft and future considerations. Jeffrey, who was drafted 10th overall by the T-Men in 2017, played his second full season with Nanaimo last year, splitting goaltending duties with Justin Geddie. He also played for Australia at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship in Langley in the fall. The T-Men finished fourth in the BCJALL standings, three spots ahead of the Saints.