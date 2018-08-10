Dr. Lee Dental pads North Okanagan Women’s Soccer lead

Kendra Ostafie of NET Celtics and Brianna Martin of 123Artful Sip & Paint battle for the ball in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association play Thursday at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

A back and forth contest ended with league-leading Dr. Lee Dental Centre defeating Shuswap Kaos 3-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Master’s Soccer League play Tuesday at Marshall Field.

Dr. Lee Dental came out with a purpose: making some great passes only to be stopped by the Kaos keeper (who had a great game). The Vernon squad finally broke through on a great ball from Bobbi Cormier, who intercepted a pass between Kaos players, found Loren Hutton making a run down the wing, and Hutton then cut toward the net and placed a great thru ball along the goal line to a waiting Amanda Bolton to tap in her second goal of the year.

Ten minutes later, Cormier was at it again this time finding Jacquie Charvet cutting through the middle wide open. She then turned on the jets out-running the entire Shuswap defensive line to put the floss crew up 2-0.

In the second half, most of the play was in the Kaos end, but the Shuswap keeper kept them in the game making some great saves. The dental crew made it 3-0 with Julie Bolin heading in the ball off the foot of Irene Arrotta’ s corner kick (the goal of the night).

Kaos made it close in the dying minutes after being awarded a penalty kick, with Angela Vicars converting the kick. Players with heart were Tess Deziel for Shuswap Kaos and Julie Bolin for Dr. Lee Dental Center.

Rosters 3 Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers 1

Geri O’Brien, Susie Wiseman and Katie Reid scored for Rosters, who received a really solid game from its defence, led by captain Denise Bateman.

Longhorn Impact 6 Courtesy Motors Sistas 2

Kim Weibe scored twice to earn Longhorn Player with Heart honours. Singles went to Edeen Yamada, Sherry Rothwell, Derri-Anne Cooper and Dawn Heiss.

Diane Neudorf was chosen Player with Heart for the Sistas.

Shuswap Merlot 4 Vernon Liquor Store VQA 3

The Merlot jumped out to a 2-0 lead, which they took to the break. Early in the second half, VQA replied with a nice neat movement by Jen Hatten, who received a stellar pass from the amazing Carla Gibson. She dribbled into the 18 and after receiving the pass, planted a nice bottom level shot with her left foot.

The second liquor store goal came after a dare, sister to sister, with babysitting duties on the line.

Ginger Mendes beat sister Angie Nickoli to the punch with a nice goal from outside the 18.

After the Merlot regained the lead, Hatten scored again to tie things up, setting the stage for a late winner from the wine women.

Shawn Nickoli donned the keeper’s gloves for VQA as regular goalie Bobbie Jo Gordon played out as a sub for the squad.

Spirit Award was given to the Merlot’s Shelley Zupp and Gordon for the Vernon team.

North Okanagan Women’s Masters Div. 2

NET Celtics scored a 4-1 victory over 123Artful on a hot, smoky night Thursday at Marshall Field.

The painters’ goal was an amazing rocket from outside the 18-yard-box by Diane Neudorf, set up perfectly by Artful’s Player With Heart for the night, Hailey Noakes.

Neudorf and Chayse Newman shared keeper duties for 123Artful, each having their mettle tested with countless shots. Both made plenty of saves.

Emily Rice, Devyn McLennan, Kelsey Middleton and Dana Lazar provided support on defence for Artful while Noakes and Kayla McMillan showed great hustle up front.

Tori Reid was NET’s Player With Heart.

North Okanagan Men’s Soccer

The regular season wrapped up Wednesday with three matches.

The pennant winning North Enderby Timber scored a 1-0 forfeit win over Turn-Key Controls. Salmon Arm Nation of Domination Auto Quest blanked Peters Tirecraft 6-0 and Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. (OKG) and the Shuswap Outlaws played to a 2-2 draw.

The playoffs will start Wednesday. Quarterfinal games Wednesday will have third-place OKG playing sixth-place Turn-Key with the winner to face Auto Quest Aug. 22. The Outlaws, who finished fourth, meet fifth-place Peters Tirecraft with the winner advancing to face NET Aug. 22.

Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers 55+

Vernon Silver Stars got three goals from Mark Wasylyk in a 5-2 win over Summerland.

Wasylyk’s third goal was a header off an excellent Don Eyers cross from the right. John Matejicka had the other two goals for the Stars, who took the lead after 15 minutes, but Summerland quickly equalized.

The heat and the Stars’ numerical advantages (Summerland’s one sub limped off and left the park, Vernon had three subs) gradually took its toll, though Summerland remained gracious in defeat.

Summerland keeper Thomas McGill made a couple of fingertip saves off Silver Star’s Steve Coombs.

Kelowna Ledcor Kickers 4 Vernon Kal Tire 1

Matt Cherille scored twice as the Kelowna Ledcor Kickers beat up on Vernon Kal Tire.

Tony Overton and Fritz Berenyi also scored for the Kickers. Chris Odermatt replied for Kal Tire.