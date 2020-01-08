Dover Bay beats Vanier in 4A high school basketball

The Vanier Towhees senior boys basketball team lost 81-73 to the visiting Dover Bay Dolphins in a 4A North Island league game, Tuesday at Vanier.

Vanier guard Cam Bell (10) keeps an eye on Dover Bay’s Brad Lansdell while Towhee teammates Jakob Tortorelli (9) and Peter Greaves (23) tend to their marks, Tuesday at the Vanier gym. Scott Stanfield photo

The Vanier Towhees senior boys basketball team lost 81-73 to the visiting Dover Bay Dolphins in a 4A North Island league game, Tuesday at Vanier.

Dover Bay led 20-10 at the first quarter, and 41-27 at the half.

Next up is the 51st annual Towhee Tournament, which runs Thursday to Saturday. There will be 12 teams competing, including Highland and Gaglardi Academy, both Comox schools. Other Island teams include 4A Mount Doug of Victoria, 3A John Barsby of Nanaimo and 4A Royal Bay of Langford (Victoria).

Highland takes on Guildford Park in the Thursday opener at 3 p.m. Vanier and Gaglardi play at 8 p.m. Thursday.