Doughty directs Tigers by Shamrocks

Tyler Chartier of the Armstrong Shamrocks checks Kaden Doughty of the Vernon Tigers in Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

A lopsided sweep of the Armstrong Shamrocks has the Vernon Source For Sports Tigers ready for a Saturday night showdown with the South Okanagan Flames.

The Tigers and Flames tied 12-12 two weeks ago in Penticton. Face-off is 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. The Flames lost to 15-14 to the defending champion Kamloops Venom Monday night.

Vernon improved to 3-0-1 atop the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League by shelling the Shamrocks 16-5 Saturday at home after winning 11-5 Friday at Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Rookie sensation Kaden Doughty pocketed 4+1 as the Tigers took their home opener. Doughty, a buzzsaw with great skills, played for Team B.C. at the 2017 national box lacrosse championships in Whitby, Ont.

Jake Pelletier rang up 2+3, while his brother and captain, Steele, produced 2+1. Conor Webb and Jordy Barr also supplied deuces, while Reed Cashato fired his first Junior goal and garnered two helpers. Thomas Mackewich, Kael Black and Kyle Cuzzetto also scored.

Mykl Drabiuk posted 3+1 for the Shamrocks, who trailed 3-2 and 13-3 by period scores. Braydon Hoggarth and Dakota Grismer-Voght had singles.

Kyle McIntosh minded the net for 40 minutes with Midget call-up Derek Pereboom playing the third period. Regular Jordie Scherck is on injured reserve.

Barr provided 3+2 and Doughty added 2+1 as the Tigers stopped the Irish in Armstrong.

Black bagged a pair, while Caden Colmorgen had 1+3 and Webb, Brett Olsen and Chase Wirth also converted. Cashato and Steele Pelletier each collected three assists.

Grismer-Voght, with 2+1, Hoggarth, Tyler Chartier and Dakota Campen countered for 0-3-1 Armstrong, who visit the Venom Saturday night.