Doubles curling draws a crowd

The doubles curling clinic saw 70 participants of varying ages on Jan. 22

  • Jan. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The ‘Learn How to Curl Doubles’ clinic proved to be quite a draw at the Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The Jan. 22 clinic saw more than 70 people come out to the event hosted by the Cranbrook doubles curling league — Some were learning to curl for the first time, while others were perfecting their craft.

There was club members, the general public, the 4th Cranbrook Scout Troop, College of the Rockies students, Brownies, Air Cadets and their leaders.

READ MORE: Doubles curling expands into Cranbrook

At the end of the night, 60 of the participants completed a survey and evaluation form, with many showing interests in joining the Juniors Double program, that is set to start in October.

Doubles curling is a faster version of the original game, and requires only two players. The major difference in doubles curling is the placement of two stones in the house — one per team — prior to the action. The stones placed are eligible to be counted in the scoring.

The doubles league in Cranbrook continues to run Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Cranbrook Curling Centre. Currently, there are six teams in the league, and drop-ins are welcome.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack golfer most improved in B.C. in 2018

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Doubles curling draws a crowd

    The doubles curling clinic saw 70 participants of varying ages on Jan. 22

  • Co-op accepting applications for community funding

    At first glance, there isn't much in common between a garden outside…

  • Author speaks to Houston residents; warns of dangerous goods

    Bruce Campbell wrote book on Lac- Megantic disaster. Campbell's tour is being sponsored by regional advocacy group Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition of northwestern residents, First Nations, anglers and others concerned about the health of wild salmon and community groups. He spoke to Houston residents on Jan. 22 warning of dangerous goods being carried by rail. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

    It's going to take a lot of work, but Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok vows that he and fellow MLA Tom Shypitka and the MLAs from the north and south Peace country will get to the bottom of the continuing issues with rural residents in border areas of BC having difficulty in accessing health care in Alberta.

  • New harvestable timber limit to be set by Fall, forester says

    The new limit on harvestable timber in the region should be known by mid-fall, a senior forester told a public meeting in Burns Lake on Jan. 17.