Doubles curling draws a crowd

The ‘Learn How to Curl Doubles’ clinic proved to be quite a draw at the Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The Jan. 22 clinic saw more than 70 people come out to the event hosted by the Cranbrook doubles curling league — Some were learning to curl for the first time, while others were perfecting their craft.

There was club members, the general public, the 4th Cranbrook Scout Troop, College of the Rockies students, Brownies, Air Cadets and their leaders.

READ MORE: Doubles curling expands into Cranbrook

At the end of the night, 60 of the participants completed a survey and evaluation form, with many showing interests in joining the Juniors Double program, that is set to start in October.

Doubles curling is a faster version of the original game, and requires only two players. The major difference in doubles curling is the placement of two stones in the house — one per team — prior to the action. The stones placed are eligible to be counted in the scoring.

The doubles league in Cranbrook continues to run Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Cranbrook Curling Centre. Currently, there are six teams in the league, and drop-ins are welcome.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter