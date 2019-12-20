Twins Adam Renneberg (left) and Brady Renneberg (right) sign commitments for baseball scholarships at NCAA college in Missouri, U.S.A. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Double vision: Baseballing Kelowna twins eye next level in U.S.

The Renneberg twins recently signed scholarships to Mineral Area College in Missouri, U.S.

  • Dec. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

You’re not seeing double, you’re seeing the next pair of baseball talents to come out of the Okanagan.

Twins Adam and Brady Renneberg recently committed to Mineral Area Community College in Missouri, a division one team of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

In 2020, they’ll start with their new team and thankfully wear different numbers on their jerseys so fans will be able to tell them apart.

The Kelowna twins are 17 years old and coming off an impressive season with the Kelowna Sun Devils, a local college prep team.

Though they have one more season to go with the Sun Devils before the 2020 school year starts, the twins are happy to get this decision finalized so they can simply focus on their play.

“This is something that I’ve always dreamed of,” said Adam.

“It relieves the stress off my shoulders of finding a team to play for next season. Now it’s time to work hard and get better.

“I’m just looking forward to going to school and playing baseball.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Sun Devils swing into new prep league after dominate seasons

Adam is about two inches taller than Brady, which barely helps tell them apart as both players are solid pitchers and play with a similar style, while also showing off their talents at other positions on the diamond— Adam doubles as a catcher and Brady likes third base.

The Mineral Area Cardinals play in the NCJAA and offer two-year educations to players looking to move forward into the NCAA or to the pros.

Last season, the Cardinals missed the playoffs after finishing the year 36-20. Among the 221 schools in the league, Mineral Area finished third in stolen bases.

READ MORE: Telemark Nordic Club gets $250,000 provincial grant

Transitions for student athletes are tough on every level, but the Renneberg twins are happy that they’re taking the next challenge in their careers together.

“It’s going to be good to have someone down there that I know so well,” said Brady.

“It’ll be kind of a nice helper to have someone who I’m already friends with. It’s a nice bonus.”

The twins, their family and friends as well as Sun Devils coach Derek McPherson celebrated a ceremonial contract signing in early December to recognize the big steps the twins have taken while playing in Kelowna.

McPherson said the two will be ready for the competitiveness of college level baseball.

“It’s rewarding, I’m proud of them and they’re a great representation of what (the Sun Devils) program and culture is about,” he said.

“They busted their butts last year and now they (can) kind of relax now they know where they’re playing and can continue to work towards next year and get better.”

The jump in the expected level of play next year hasn’t been lost on the Renneberg twins.

They, just like their physical traits and mannerisms, mirror each other on their appreciation of the Sun Devils’ program.

“It’s helped me a lot. Working through everything the past five, six years (with Kelowna) has developed me into the player I am today,” said Brady.

“I feel like I’m prepared for this after playing in Kelowna, and now I’ve given myself the opportunity to go where I want to go,” said Adam.

READ MORE: Warriors complete comeback for 6th win of the season

The two talents will spend next season, expected to start in April, honing their talents, training and preparing.

Their dedication, love and experience will be useful to the next year’s Sun Devils’ roster.

McPherson said that this isn’t the last of Okanagan talent to be recognized and given opportunities.

“There’s good baseball players in Kelowna, there’s no question.”

Their coach believes that the Renneberg twins’ success will help boost the talent perception of both the Sun Devils’ program and Okanagan players to schools in Canada and the U.S.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nanimo school beats Isfeld of Courtenay in return match
Next story
Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Rainer Helmut Wuthe

    April 10, 1943 - December 26, 2019Passed away peacefully on Monday December…

  • Building code changes to help build more safe, affordable homes

    New updates to the B.C. Building and Plumbing Code (B.C. Building Code) came in to effect on Dec. 12, 2019, and the B.C. Government says this will support innovative construction methods to help build more affordable homes faster, while enhancing building standards for energy efficiency and safety for British Columbians.

  • Resident upset over unsightly premises

    Worried about a snowball effect

  • Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

    Skiers have been out on the trails at the Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) for weeks, but the club officially opens this Saturday December 21st. If you need to pick up your membership, Fit Certificate or day pass, the kiosk will be open from 9am - 6pm daily starting Saturday. There are many exciting developments that hint at the great ski season ahead! These include pre-season work to allow skiing with minimal snow, a parking lot expansion, hiring of the first general manager in the club's history, and skate skiing gear for rent!

  • Over the top for South Okanagan Tots for Tots to Teens

    Over 1,000 people came through the doors of Pen High to donate to Toys for Tots to Teens

  • By-election date set for rural Houston area

    Seat became open when Rob Newell passed away

  • The old mans friend

    I went over to see a friend of mine, last Christmas Eve