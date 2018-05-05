Double silver for Glacier gymnast at Western Canadian championships

Nelson’s Brianne Stefani took home silver in vault and a team silver at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships. Photo submitted

Glacier Gymnastics athlete Brianne Stefani brought home two silver medals from the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships.

Stefani, who qualified as alternate for Team B.C. in March, found out she would be competing a week prior to the championships in Spruce Grove, Alta. The competition included top gymnasts from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

“I was just happy to be able to participate,” said Stefani. “I didn’t have any expectations for myself, other than to perform my routines the way I had practised them.”

Stefani was able to lay down four solid routines, which earned her a silver medal on vault, fourth place in all around, fifth place on bars and sixth place on beam and floor. Stefani and her Level 8 B.C. teammates also won a silver team medal at the end of the event, which ran April 26 to 29.

The best part of the competition for Stefani was meeting new people and watching some of the top gymnasts in Canada.

“I was really inspired by the higher level gymnasts and I’m excited to get back in the gym to train the next level of skills.”