Double silver for Chilliwack Spartan swimmer at Vancouver meet

The Chilliwack Spartans sent a group of swimmers to the B.C. Winter Age Group Championships, which were held last weekend in Vancouver.

Bronwen Wheeler earned the only podium placement for the Spartans.

Swimming in the 12 year old girls division, Wheeler scored double silver with second place finishes in the 200 metre butterfly and 400m individual medley (IM).

Wheeler was sixth in the 200m freestyle and seventh in the 100m butterfly and 200m IM.

In the same division, Aryka Bennett earned a pair of top eight finishes, meeting that mark in the 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

She was sixth in the 400m IM and fifth in the 200m butterfly.

Emma Evans placed eighth in the 100m freestyle, seventh in the 200m freestyle and fifth in both the 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

Competing in the 10-and-under girls group, Amya Carlson placed fourth in the 200m butterfly. Ava Evans snagged sixth in the 200m freestyle and fifth in the 400m freestyle.

In the 11 year old girls group, Calli Saunders swam to sixth in the 200m butterfly.