Double-OT between North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs ends in draw

The North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs played through double overtime to a rare stalemate on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Photo: Katherine Peters)

The North Okanagan Knights took the division-leading Kelowna Chiefs through two overtime periods on Tuesday night in a game that ended in a rare draw.

The Knights had a lot to prove coming off an 8-3 loss to Princeton on Saturday, and the team rose to the challenge with 48 shots on goal in 70 minutes, while giving up just 33 at the Rutland Arena.

The Knights were quick out of the gate with 19 shots in the first period, and at one point out-shooting the Chiefs 12-1. Kevin-Thomas Walters scored his team-leading 18th of the season on a deflection two and a half minutes into the game, with assists from Tyler Cheetham and Bryan Brew. The goal gave his team the all-important first goal on the road.

The Knights’ lead would last for little more than a period. Porter Dawson scored both Chiefs goals on the night, which came less than two minutes apart in the second period. The latter came on the Chiefs’ only powerplay of the game after a bench minor was assessed to the Knights.

Porter Dawson slams the rebound behind the Knights’ goalie.

The Chiefs managed to weather two late-period penalties – both on Ethan Porter – to escape the second frame with a 2-1 lead.

It appeared as though the Chiefs were going to ride their one-goal surplus through the entirety of the third, until rookie Nic Bolin made things interesting. The Knights forward finished a play set up by Cade Enns and Tyler Olsen, scoring with two minutes left in regulation to knot the score at two goals apiece.

The first overtime period would solve nothing, and despite the extra space in the 3-on-3 double OT, neither team managed to beat the opposing goalie.

It was a strong rebound game for the Knights, who head back home to play the Kamloops Storm on Saturday, Jan 11. The Chiefs remain at home on Saturday for a date with the Princeton Posse. Princeton is the team closest to catching the Chiefs in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, though they still trail them by 12 points.

